Sheffield: Paedophile Christopher Priestley admits child sex offences
A paedophile has admitted writing a guide to preying on children and having more than 30,000 indecent images.
Christopher Priestley, 52, of Brandreth Road, Sheffield, produced a manual with tips on identifying potential victims and evading detection.
He also pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday to amassing 30,886 indecent images of children.
Priestley was arrested in October 2019 after investigators identified him as a user of dark web child abuse platforms.
The National Crime Agency (NCA) said he attempted to hide his offending behind "extremely high levels of encryption" on his laptop, desktop computer and external hard drive.
But officers were able to decrypt the devices and found the images, his guidebook and a second paedophile manual that Priestley had downloaded.
They also found children's underwear in Priestley's bedroom at his home in Upperthorpe.
'Unimaginable suffering'
Laura Scott, of the NCA's National Cyber Crime Unit, said: "Priestley sought out and downloaded an astounding haul of child sexual abuse material.
"Every horrific image showed the real world abuse of children, each of whom was subjected to unimaginable suffering and then re-victimised each time that image was viewed.
"We know there is a direct link between online offending and contact abuse and, in this case, Priestley had handbooks which contained guidance for sexual offenders on how carry out the abuse."
Priestley pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children and two counts of possessing a paedophile manual.
He will be sentenced on 11 January.
