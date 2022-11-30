Rotherham: Pigs cause havoc digging up Thrybergh graveyard
Four pigs roaming on the loose in Rotherham have "caused havoc" churning up a graveyard, a priest has said.
The sow, boar and two piglets have repeatedly dug up ground near graves at St Gerard's church in Thrybergh.
Father Desmond Sexton, from the church, said: "It's horrendous, just awful and has gone on for two weeks."
Ward councillor Michael Bennet-Sylvester said a meeting was due to take place between police and the council in a bid to resolve the issue.
Father Desmond, parish priest of St Mary's and St Gerard's, said people with loved ones buried in the cemetery were "really worried and upset" about the problem.
"One or two people visiting graves have even been scared away by them," he said.
"People might think it's funny, but it isn't and the pigs are causing more and more damage."
Father Desmond said he felt "very sorry" for visitors to the graveyard and had been in touch with the police and council animal welfare inspectors.
However, he said he "didn't seem to be getting anywhere".
One man visiting his wife's grave at the cemetery on Wednesday told BBC Radio Sheffield he was concerned about how close the pigs were to the graves.
On one occasion he had even chased the animals away, he said.
"They come in and turf all the graveyard up foraging for dandelion roots. I just ran at them and they squealed and then they're off.
"Nobody wants to take responsibility for them and the sow is pregnant and about to have piglets," he added.
Councillor Bennett-Sylvester, who represents the Dalton and Thrybergh ward, said the group of pigs had caused "considerable damage" to St Gerard's cemetery.
He said there was also concern for children attending the neighbouring St Gerard's School, with issues around "straying pigs and the aggressive nature of the adult pig".
"I've also had this concern expressed by a dog walker who encountered the pigs on neighbouring land," he added.
Mr Bennet-Sylvester said two PCSOs had attended, but were unable to detain the animals.
He said the police were "trying their very best" and envisaged a solution to the pig problem being found "very soon".
