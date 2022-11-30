James Andrews: Man in court charged with murdering parents
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering his parents at their home in Sheffield.
James Andrews, 51, is alleged to have killed Mary and Bryan Andrews at the house in Terrey Road, Totley on Sunday.
The couple, aged 76 and 79, were found seriously injured and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Their son appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday and was remanded in custody ahead of his next court appearance on 13 January.
