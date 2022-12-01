Rotherham: Disabled council worker awarded harassment payout
A disabled council worker who was "humiliated" by a boss has been awarded almost £5,000 in compensation.
A tribunal found comments made by Rotherham Council's former assistant chief executive Shokat Lal to Yassir Mahmood amounted to disability-related harassment.
Mr Mahmood claimed Mr Lal told him he should "manage your own life" when he made a flexible working request.
He was left feeling "offended and humiliated", the tribunal heard.
Mr Mahmood submitted the request in order to better care for his family and manage a lifelong disability, the hearing was told.
It was further alleged Mr Lal had told Mr Mahmood it was "not the organisation's responsibility".
Mr Lal denied making the comments.
Mr Mahmood, who was a programme lead, said he was left feeling "offended, humiliated and degraded", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The panel ordered the council to pay £4,881.11 for "injury to feelings".
