Sheffield: Double murder inquiry couple named locally
- Published
A couple whose deaths sparked a murder inquiry in Sheffield have been named locally as Mary and Brian Andrews.
Police were called to a house in Terrey Road, Totley, just after 10:15 GMT on Sunday and a man and woman were found "critically injured".
The couple, aged in their 70s, were pronounced dead at the scene, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.
A 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remained in custody, according to police.
Officers have asked anyone with information about what happened to contact them.
