Man arrested after Sheffield double murder inquiry launched
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man and woman in their 70s died at a house in Sheffield.
Police were called to the property in Terrey Road at just after 10:15 GMT on Sunday.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said both the deceased were "critically injured" and they were pronounced dead at the scene.
A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, police said.
Ch Supt Shelley Hemsley said: "This incident will have no doubt caused a lot of concern within the community and our thoughts remain with the families of the pair who have sadly lost their lives this morning.
"We have a number of officers at the scene and expect them to be there for quite some time today as we carry out a thorough investigation.
"Anyone who may have any information - no matter how small it may seem - should contact us as it may assist with our inquiries."
