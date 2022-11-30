Sheffield: Paedophile who sent victims Valentine gifts jailed
- Published
A paedophile who sent his victims Valentine's Day cards and chocolates has been jailed for 10 years.
Peter Horsfield, 82, of Meadow Rise, Barnby Dun, was found guilty at Sheffield Crown Court of seven counts of sexual assault against children under 13 between 2004 and 2021.
His offending came to light when one of his victims confided in her mother.
After sentencing on Friday, Det Sgt Lucy Garside praised the victims' "exceptional courage and strength".
Ms Garside said Horsfield had "sought opportunities" to get the children alone before "taking advantage of their innocence".
"He subjected his victims to awful sexual abuse, which has had a devastating impact on their lives and wellbeing," she added.
In addition to imprisonment, Horsfield was placed on the sex offenders' register for life and will be made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order on his release.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.