Carlo Giannini murder: £20,000 reward in Sheffield stabbing inquiry
A £20,000 reward has been offered for information about the murder of a pizza chef in Sheffield.
Carlo Giannini, 34, from Italy, was found stabbed to death in Manor Fields Park at about 05:00 BST on 12 May.
The money has been put up by charity Crimestoppers for information that leads to a conviction.
An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains on bail, while a 17-year-old boy held for the same offence faces no further action.
Gemma Gibbs, regional manager for Yorkshire and Humberside Crimestoppers, said: "We believe that associates or friends of those involved may have talked to them about what happened.
"Maybe you know something and it's been playing on your mind. Even if you think it's insignificant, what you know could make a positive difference."
She said anyone with information could contact the charity "completely anonymously", adding: "You can talk to us with no comeback."
"Our thoughts are very much with Carlo's family and friends both here in the UK and in Italy, and with the wider community in Sheffield that have been affected by this tragedy.
"With Crimestoppers, you can stay anonymous whilst helping to secure justice for Carlo's loved ones and ensuring those responsible are unable to cause any more harm."
On the six-month anniversary of Mr Giannini's death, detectives released new CCTV images of four people they believe "may have seen something which could help find his killer".
New evidence showed the pizza chef entered the park shortly after 01:00 BST, but his final movements were unknown, police said.
A post-mortem examination showed Mr Giannini died of a stab wound, they added.
