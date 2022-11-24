Macaulay Byrne death: Man guilty of murder over Sheffield pub stabbing
- Published
A 21-year-old man has been found guilty of murdering a man who was fatally stabbed at a pub in Sheffield late last year.
Macaulay Byrne, 26, who was also known as Coley, was attacked at the Gypsy Queen in Beighton in December 2021.
Bovic Mupolo, of Fleury Rise, Sheffield, denied murder, but was found guilty on Thursday following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.
Mupolo is due to be sentenced at the same court on Friday.
Mr Byrne had been at the pub, on Drake House Lane, shortly before 21:55 GMT on 26 December when he was stabbed by Mupolo.
CCTV footage showed Mupolo arriving at the pub and speaking to a number of males before a fight broke out, South Yorkshire Police said.
Mr Byrne was stabbed four times and Mupolo was seen with a blade, officers said.
The next day, a warrant was carried out at an address associated with Mupolo and blood-stained clothing was found there, according to police.
Det Supt Mick Hakin, of South Yorkshire Police, said officers trawled through many hours of CCTV footage to work out exactly what had happened the night Mr Byrne was stabbed.
Following the verdict at Sheffield Crown Court, Det Supt Hakin said: "A lot of work by officers and staff contributed to getting to this point.
"The investigation was large, with multiple witnesses spoken to; many CCTV cameras watched back; and many lines of inquiry followed to establish what happened to Macaulay in the Gypsy Queen and as he went outside."
Members of Mr Byrne's family said the guilty verdict against Mupolo meant they were "satisfied justice has been served".
In a statement, they added: "Coley was a much-loved son, brother, father, nephew and grandson.
"Coley will live on in our hearts forever and the verdict delivered today goes some way to help us process the events which took him from us."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.