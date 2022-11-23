Barnsley homelessness charity appeals for new premises
- Published
A charity which helps rough sleepers has urgently appealed for help to find alternative premises after it was given notice to leave its current home.
Barnsley Churches Drop-in Project (BCDP) has been providing hot drinks, food and clothing at Temperance House on Pitt Street since 2017.
But it said its landlord had asked it to leave by the end of November.
Kate Raynor, chair of the charity, said: "Our clients are already worried about making it through the winter."
She added: "We understand the landlord is trying to sell the building and we knew we wouldn't be able to stay long-term, but the timeframe, and the proximity to Christmas, is proving really difficult.
"Heading into the winter months we want to be able to keep providing warm clothes and blankets where needed.
"Our main focus at the moment is to find somewhere we can store our equipment and hopefully run something very basic to at least support the most vulnerable."
She said volunteers were "devastated" after being given notice to leave the property.
Dan Jarvis, MP for Barnsley Central, said it was "deeply concerning" the charity was struggling to find new premises, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"These are the toughest of times and I know charities are already being hit hard with a double whammy of increased demand and rising cost pressures.
"As we head into the winter period, more people than ever will be reliant on the support BCDP provides," he said.
A Barnsley Council spokesperson said the local authority was not informed about the eviction notice.
It added that "with the current challenges and the weather getting colder, we understand some people will find it very difficult this Christmas".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.