Barnsley Bright Nights Festival to illuminate town
Illuminations are set to take over landmarks in Barnsley with the return of the Bright Nights festival.
The spectacle will include a giant disco ball sculpture and a Light Art Trail featuring a 30ft (nine metre) robotic snail.
Lit-up sculptures of brains are also planned for the event taking place on 24, 25 and 26 November.
The council said the event would be "spectacular" with thousands of visitors expected.
A spokesperson for Barnsley Borough Council said the event would begin with the Christmas Lights Switch-On in The Glass Works Square on 24 November with an outdoor singalong show.
They said at the Cooper Gallery Brains in a Dish sculptures and projections aimed to illuminate the understandings of the brain would celebrate recent breakthroughs in the dementia research of Barnsley-born Professor Selina Wray.
Councillor Robert Frost, Cabinet Spokesperson for Regeneration and Culture at Barnsley Council, said the Bright Nights Parade would see "a host of community groups journeying from The Civic to The Glass Works accompanied by futuristic robotic drummers and illuminated creations".
Mr Frost said the free festival would "offer entertainment for all ages and interests".
