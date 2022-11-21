Birdwell: Man, 56, seriously hurt in electric bike crash
A 56-year-old man riding an electric bike has been seriously injured after colliding with a car.
The crash happened outside Flowers of Distinction, in Sheffield Road, Birdwell, near Barnsley, at about 14:10 GMT on Friday.
South Yorkshire Police said the electric bike rider was being treated in hospital following the collision with a white Peugeot 308
Witnesses, or anyone with dash-cam footage, is asked to contact police.
