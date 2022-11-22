Stairfoot: Public art celebrates glass and mining heritage
- Published
New art installations have been unveiled in Barnsley paying tribute to the area's industrial history.
One sculpture, by artist Andrew Small, celebrates Stairfoot's mining communities as well as the production of the Codd-neck bottle.
The 1872 bottle, named after inventor Hiram Codd, kept fizzy drinks from going flat due to a glass marble in the top and were made at Hope Glass Works.
A brick pattern also highlights the importance of brickworks in the area.
A second set of sculptures, named Colour Pop and created by arts partnership Lenny & Whale, were "strongly influenced" by the ideas and designs of local school children, Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council said.
Councillor Robert Frost, from the local authority, said: "This project began in spring 2020 and suffered some delays due to the pandemic, so everyone involved is delighted to see the artwork finally come to life.
"Loving where you live has a big impact on physical and mental wellbeing, and everyone can enjoy our excellent cultural attractions, community groups, leisure facilities and outdoor spaces."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.