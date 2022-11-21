Barnsley: Pupils help design artwork celebrating industrial heritage
New artworks have gone on display in Barnsley to celebrate the area's industrial history.
The project is part of a multi-million pound investment to transform town centres across the borough.
Youngsters from Barnsley Academy helped design one of the new art pieces on the side of Stairfoot Roundabout, named Can You See Us?
Councillor Robert Frost said: "Everyone involved is delighted to see the artwork finally come to life."
Can You See Us? by Andrew Small celebrates Stairfoot's mining community and the production of the iconic Codd Bottle - a type of bottle used to store carbonated drinks that used a marble and washer design to keep the pressure and "fizz" from escaping.
The bottle was made under licence by a host of companies, including Rylands of Stairfoot, based at the Hope Glass Works.
The artwork also references the coal industry, and a brick pattern highlights the importance of brickworks in the area.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, three sculptures have also been installed in a park off Doncaster Road.
The three pieces, named Colour Pop, were created by artists Katrina Whale and Fabric Lenny, in a "playful celebration of the industrial and transport heritage of Stairfoot".
Mr Frost, who is cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, said: "We've already invested £5 million into our six principal towns and 10 local centres to help them thrive, and we're continuing to invest into our local high streets and centres across the borough.
"Loving where you live has a big impact on physical and mental wellbeing, and everyone can enjoy our excellent cultural attractions, community groups, leisure facilities and outdoor spaces."
