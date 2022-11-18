Doncaster: Firefighters rescue man and dog from house fire
- Published
Firefighters rescued a man and a dog from a house fire in Doncaster on Thursday morning.
Crews were called to the property on Sheppard Road, Balby, at 06:00 GMT.
A man was rescued from the building and taken to hospital after suffering from burns and smoke inhalation, according to South Yorkshire Fire Service.
The dog, named Axel, was also treated for burn injuries and was given oxygen using a special mask designed for pets, a fire service spokesperson said.
The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental and an investigation is underway, according to the spokesperson.
