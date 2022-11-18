M180: Driver injured after crashing into fence
A man suffered severe lacerations to his leg after losing control of his car in poor weather conditions on Thursday.
The 34-year-old's BMW crashed into a fence and road sign after hitting standing water on the M180 in South Yorkshire.
A large piece of wood penetrated the car injuring the driver in the leg.
South Yorkshire Police said the man was helped by officers at the scene before being taken to hospital by ambulance.
The force's roads policing unit tweeted: "One our specially trained officers managed to stem the bleeding until the ambulance arrived to take him to hospital."
The crash happened on the South Yorkshire part of the motorway near Doncaster.
A spokesperson for the force urged drivers to drive to the conditions and said roads were likely to remain very wet after heavy rain yesterday.
