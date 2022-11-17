Sheffield: Batman and Joker couple sought over city centre knife attack
- Published
A man and woman dressed as Batman and Joker are being sought by police over a suspected knife attack on three men in Sheffield city centre.
An 18-year-old male suffered serious facial injuries in the "unprovoked" attack on Bailey Lane at 03:00 GMT on Sunday 30 October, police said.
Meanwhile, a second 18-year-old male suffered a slash wound to the hip.
CCTV images of two people police want to identify in connection with the attack have been issued by police.
The nature of the victims' injuries suggested a knife had been used in the attack, according to the South Yorkshire force.
Shortly before the attack, the victims had left the Stein Haus bar, previously known as BierKeller, on West Street, police said.
The men were followed onto Bailey Lane by a man in a Batman t-shirt and a woman dressed as The Joker before they were "violently assaulted", officers added.
The man who suffered facial injuries in the attack would require ongoing hospital treatment, they said.
Anyone who recognised the couple in the CCTV images, or who saw them near West Street on the night of the attack, was asked to contact the South Yorkshire force.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.