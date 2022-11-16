Jane Barton: Barnsley serial criminal who bit prison officer spared jail
A repeat criminal who bit a prison officer and pulled out her hair has avoided jail after pleading with a judge to not lock her away.
Jane Barton, 45, of Barnsley, attacked the victim in a Surrey prison in April 2020, Sheffield Crown Court heard.
Barton shouted insults towards the officer before pulling her braided hair, leaving the victim with PTSD.
She admitted assault occasioning ABH and was handed an 18 month sentence, suspended for two years.
Judge Richard Thyne KC heard how Barton launched into an attack on the morning of 7 April as the prison officer was unlocking the cells.
The victim was dragged to the floor and had her index finger bitten by Barton, drawing blood, and part of her fringe pulled out, while also being punched repeatedly in the face.
In a victim impact statement, the female officer said she still feels "jumpy and anxious" at work.
"She has never been scared about being in crowded places before, but now feels anxious and panicked when people are around," prosecuting barrister Kevin Jones said.
'Don't send me to jail'
The court heard how Barton, of Junction Close, had 31 convictions for 84 previous offences.
Judge Thyne said he had considered a custodial sentence, to which Barton said: "Please don't send me to jail, I've had enough."
Barton, who was unrepresented, said she was working full time and had recently been given a council flat, while attending appointments to help with her drug use.
Despite causing "really nasty harm to this officer", Mr Recorder Thyne said he hoped a suspended sentence would reduce Barton's offending and keep her in work.
Barton was fined £156 and handed a community order to do 120 hours of unpaid work
"You've come very close to a prison sentence today. Just understand that," the judge added.
