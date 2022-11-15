Rotherham flooding: New £4m canal barrier opened
- Published
A canal barrier has been officially opened in Rotherham as part of a major flood defence scheme.
The barrier, located at Forge Island, was designed to reduce the risk of flooding to the town centre and Rotherham Central railway station.
Construction work began on the barrier in August 2021 and was completed in August 2022.
Councillor Dominic Beck said that the barrier would provide "reassurance and protection for countless residents".
Darren Blank, project manager at Jackson Civil Engineering, added: "The project has been highly challenging whilst proving rewarding in all aspects of civil engineering and teamwork.
"We look forward to continuing to deliver flood resilience projects in Rotherham in the future, thereby protecting the residents and businesses as we move into a changing climatic period."
The Rotherham renaissance flood alleviation scheme, aims to reduce the risk of flooding to around 400 existing businesses and strategic parts of the highway, rail and tram/train networks, the council have said.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service the barrier cost £4.45m and was funded by the Levelling Up Fund, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, European Regional Development Fund, Yorkshire Regional Flood and Coastal Committee Local Levy, and Network Rail.
Mr Beck, who is Rotherham Council's cabinet member for transport and environment, said: "The new canal barrier at the Rotherham Lock is a fantastic focal point of the flood alleviation works and showcases all of the hard work done by our Flood Risk Team and partners during the project."
Rotherham Council and partners officially opened the new barrier on 7 November.
