Sheffield: Man detained over random city centre stabbing
A man who "randomly" stabbed to death a volunteer who was handing out leaflets for a church has been detained indefinitely in a mental health hospital.
James Lee, 32, killed Mohamed Issa Koroma, 24, in front of horrified onlookers in Sheffield in 2021.
Police have suggested the stabbing may have been racially motivated.
Lee was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
Mr Koroma was attacked in High Street on the afternoon of 21 September last year.
Lee, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham, was arrested a short time later and found with a bag containing a large knife he used in the attack.
He was charged with murder but prosecutors accepted his guilty plea to the lesser charge.
Lee was detained indefinitely under section 37 of the Mental Health Act at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday. He will also be subject to special restrictions which mean he will be monitored for the rest of his life if released.
South Yorkshire Police said Lee had "significant mental illness" and "repeatedly made reference to racially motivated views and opinions" during interviews and in court.
Temporary Det Supt Mick Hakin, who led the investigation, said: "This was a horrific incident whereby a member of the public was randomly attacked and killed by Lee in broad daylight.
"Due to Lee's mental illness we may never be able to definitively know why Lee carried out this thoughtless act of violence, but racial motivation cannot be ruled out as a reason for the attack."
Mr Koroma's family said their "world fell apart" when they were told of his death and "our hearts still ache with the sadness".
In a statement, they added: "We brought our children up to be respectful, we taught our children to be kind, we taught our children not to hate. Mohamed was respectful, he was kind, he didn't hate, he was gentle, he was a friend to everyone and was liked and respected by everyone he met.
"No farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye."
