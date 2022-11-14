Carlo Giannini death: New CCTV appeal over fatal stabbing
New CCTV images have been released of four people police want to speak as part of their investigation into the fatal stabbing of a man in Sheffield.
Carlo Giannini, 34, a pizza chef originally from Italy, was found dead in Manor Fields Park on 12 May.
New evidence showed he entered the park in the early hours, but his final movements were unknown, police said.
On the six-month anniversary of his death, Mr Giannini's family in Italy has also appealed for more information.
In a statement, family members said their "heart has been broken and left with a piece of them missing".
They added: "Carlo was a man full of life and with a lot of passion for his work.
"He loved his family, he loved life, he loved his friends. He believed and trusted people who showed him love and wanted to change his life with his work.
"Carlo deserves to rest in peace and, along with justice, this is the minimum we can give to him after his life was taken from him. Because no-one has the right to kill."
South Yorkshire Police said the four individuals shown on the fresh CCTV images "may have seen something which could help find his killer".
Det Ch Insp Becky Hodgman said: "It's essential we build up a clear picture of the activity in and around the park in the early hours of 12 May.
"We are looking to speak to those pictured as potential witnesses to the most serious of crimes.
"If you recognise yourself or someone you know in the images, please get in touch as soon as possible."
From initial CCTV material, police originally said they believed Mr Giannini had entered the park at about 23:13 BST on 11 May.
But new CCTV footage showed he went into the park shortly after 01:00 BST on 12 May, four hours before he was found dead, officers said.
A post-mortem examination showed he died of a stab wound, they added.
Two people have previously been arrested on suspicion of Mr Giannini's murder.
An 18-year-old man remained on bail and a 17-year-old boy faced no further action, police said.
