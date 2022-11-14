Doncaster: Shot man charged over imitation firearm incident
A man shot by police during an incident in Doncaster has been charged with possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
Armed officers shot at the man, who was reportedly armed with a gun, at a shop in Wheatley on 7 November, police said.
As a result, James Ridgley, 27, of St Mary's Road, Doncaster, needed treatment in hospital.
He appeared before magistrates on Saturday and is due before Sheffield Crown Court on 13 December.
He remains in custody.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct confirmed an investigation into the police firearm discharge was under way.
