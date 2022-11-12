Kiveton Park: Rotherham industrial waste fire a 'real challenge'
Putting out a fire at an industrial estate which has been burning for seven weeks is a "real challenge", the Environment Agency (EA) has said.
Deep-seated pockets of 90,000 tonnes of waste continue to burn at Kiveton Park in Rotherham.
John Curtin, from the EA, said the fire was hard to extinguish because of the "depth of the waste and layers of melted plastic cocooning it".
Residents nearby have complained about smoke as crews try tackle the blaze.
Mr Curtin joined a community drop-in to hear people's concerns.
He said about two-thirds of the fire had been "safely dealt with" but there was "some way to go".
EA teams are using equipment to break up waste piles then crews are dampening down any fire spots, Mr Curtin said.
The fire started on 21 September with residents being asked to keep their doors and windows closed.
Machines have been brought in to move smouldering compacted rubbish before the blaze can be extinguished.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said it would take "a number of weeks" to put the fire out fully.
Air quality monitors are also being used to check for any pollution issues from the fire.
Mr Curtin added: "Once parts of the waste are made safe we're placing in smaller piles away from the fire."
The fire service said agencies were working together to deal with blaze, including Rotherham Council, South Yorkshire Police and the UK Health Security Agency.
A spokesperson said: "This work will take some time and we ask local residents to bear with us while the work takes place."
