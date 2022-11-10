Historic tower in Rotherham among at-risk buildings saved
A historic tower is among a list of endangered buildings saved from ruin, according to Historic England.
Keppel's Column in Rotherham, which reopened to the public in September for the first time since the 1960s, is one of 11 Yorkshire sites saved.
The conservation body published its Heritage At Risk Register, with a 13th century isolated church in Lincolnshire among the properties added to the list.
Director Trevor Mitchell said landmarks "play a vital role" in communities.
Keppel's Column is a 115ft (35 metre) tower which was built 242 years ago for Charles Wentworth, the second Marquis of Rockingham, in tribute to his friend Admiral Keppel.
A collection of garden buildings at Ripley Castle near Harrogate have also been removed from the At Risk Register after more than 20 years.
Historic England put more than £400,000 towards helping to restore the properties, which will be used for activities by nearby schools and for an outdoor theatre.
But the organisation said a number of sites have been added to the register this year because they are "at risk of being lost forever as a result of neglect, decay or inappropriate development".
St Botolph's Church in Skidbrooke, Lincolnshire, has been placed on the list because of recent structural problems.
The church's "supposed reputation for paranormal activity" has also led to anti social behaviour which has damaged the building, the organisation said.
The rare Rockingham Kiln in Swinton, near Rotherham, has also been added to the list because its condition is deteriorating through lack of use.
It was once part of a renowned porcelain works producing flamboyant ornaments and dinner services for royalty and aristocracy, including King William IV, according to Historic England.
The kiln is a rare surviving example of its type.
Other sites added to the register include the cementation furnace near Hoyle Street, Sheffield, Lupset Hall on Horbury Road, Wakefield and St Agnes Church on Stoney Rock Lane, Leeds.
Mr Mitchell from Historic England said: "The sites rescued this year show what can be achieved with imagination and commitment.
"This is particularly important as the threat of climate change grows and the reuse and the sensitive upgrading of historic buildings and places becomes ever more important.
"Finding new uses for buildings and sites rescued from the register avoids the high carbon emissions associated with demolishing structures and building new."
