Thurnscoe: Evening bus services cut after stone-throwing attacks
Extra police are being sent to protect buses in villages in South Yorkshire after a spate of stone-throwing attacks led to some services being suspended.
Services in Thurnscoe and Goldthorpe had been "significantly impacted" by anti-social behaviour since early October, South Yorkshire Police said.
Operator Stagecoach has suspended some evening services amid fears for the safety of passengers and staff.
Police said they had stepped up patrols and put officers on board some buses.
Stagecoach said it was suspending some 219/219a and 226 services after 18:00 GMT.
"Removing services from a local area is the very last thing we want to do but we must think of the safety of both our passengers and staff," the company said.
'Incredibly dangerous'
Sgt Karen Holmes, from the South Yorkshire Travelsafe Partnership, described the attacks as "completely unacceptable".
"This type of behaviour is incredibly dangerous and could have terrifying consequences for those travelling on the bus, other motorists and the wider public," she said.
Insp Rebecca Richardson, from South Yorkshire Police's Barnsley neighbourhoods team, added: "This isn't a victimless crime or a harmless bit of fun - lives are put at risk by this type of reckless and thoughtless behaviour.
"Someone could end up seriously hurt or worse, so it is imperative we identify those involved in these incidents.
"We have got high visibility patrols in the areas affected in a bid to locate and apprehend anyone engaging in anti-social behaviour, as well as having a presence on bus services travelling throughout the Dearne Valley."
South Yorkshire Police said it had also teamed up with British Transport Police to combat similar anti-social behaviour affecting the rail network.
"Their officers have already identified a number of individuals who were throwing stones at trains, and joint operations to target this criminality will continue," a force spokesperson said.
