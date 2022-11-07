Doncaster: Armed police shoot suspected gunman in shop

A man has been shot by police responding to reports of a gunman in a shop in Doncaster.
Armed officers were sent to the Lifestyle Express convenience store in Rockingham Road, Wheatley, at 09:00 GMT, South Yorkshire Police said.
A police firearm was discharged, injuring a 27-year-old man.
He was taken to hospital in a stable condition and later arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
Police said no other people were injured and the force had referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Assistant Chief Constable Richard Alton said: "We know that this morning's incident will have no doubt caused some serious concern, especially among those living nearby.
"I'd like to stress that we're taking this morning's events extremely seriously and we are working alongside the Independent Office for Police Conduct to unpick exactly what happened.
"There will be a number of officers at the scene today carrying out enquiries as our investigation continues."
