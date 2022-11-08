Sheffield Hallam University to open new campus in London
Sheffield Hallam University is to open a new campus in London.
The institution will offer courses to up to 5,000 students at the Brent Cross Town development in north-west London.
The new campus is expected to open for the start of the academic year in 2025 and will offer courses in subjects that are in demand in the area.
Vice chancellor Prof Sir Chris Husbands said the site will create new opportunities and will raise the profile of the university and the city.
The site will be part of the Brent Cross Town development project which will include the construction of homes and offices linked to central London by a new railway station.
Prof Husbands said: "Sheffield Hallam is and always will be a university proudly rooted in South Yorkshire, with a long tradition of playing an active civic role.
"But we are also a university committed to engaging nationally and globally, and to raising the profile and impact of the city and the region more widely. This new development will create new opportunities for the university community, as well as for local and regional partners."
Oliver Coppard, Mayor of South Yorkshire, said the plan will "extend not only the university's, but South Yorkshire's reach and reputation".
Cllr Terry Fox, leader of Sheffield City Council, said the campus will project "a positive image of the city on a national stage".
