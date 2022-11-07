Doncaster firework display stopped after reports children injured
A firework display had to be stopped after reports two children were hurt as fireworks shot sideways into the crowd.
The event at Tickhill Cricket Club in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, was organised by Tickhill and District Lions Club on Saturday evening.
In a statement, Lions Club chairman Mal Miles said a full investigation would take place to find out what happened.
Stewart Norman was at the bonfire and said he saw two fireworks fall over and fly in the direction of the crowd.
He said: "The fireworks started and it was going really well, and one fell over.
'Horrendous'
"All the fireworks just kept shooting all over the area and two actually shot into the crowd.
"One of them hit one of the people who was lighting the fireworks and they just completely stood there, they didn't do anything to try to avert it.
"There were no marshals on hand if there were any incidents to deal with it.
"We had moved further round where there were some barriers, so that if anything came over, it wouldn't hit us."
Mr Norman added: "It was absolutely horrendous. They did an advertisement but it was that mumbled, nobody could hear it, There was nobody there to help us."
A statement from the Lions club said: "I would like to assure everyone following tonight's incident.
"Tickhill and District Lions Club will do everything to ensure that a full investigation is conducted and if there are any lessons to be learnt from it we will take these on board."
