Sheffield foodbank benefits as runners donate food as entry fee
- Published
Hundreds of items of food have been donated by runners as part of a unique entry fee for a race.
Hillsborough and Rivelin Running Club organised the event, with participants bringing along items to be donated to a foodbank instead of paying to enter.
S6 Foodbank, which has sites across Sheffield, filled a van with items including tins of food, dry pasta and nappies.
"It's an awesome contribution," foodbank manager Chris Hardy said.
Organisers from the running club said they wanted to give something back to the community by putting on the 5km (3.1 mile) run at Grenoside Woods.
"This means a lot, it brings much needed food for people in the city," Mr Hardy said.
He said foodbanks were about communities helping each other, with the event being a perfect example of this.
"This is such a great version of communities coming out and doing something they absolutely love, but also bringing food along to the event at the same time," he added.
Jenny Cartmell, who helped organise the race, said it had been "really successful".
"I think it's just to give something back to the community that we run in. It's to help in hard times."
"Everyone's been positive, eager to help and everyone's enjoyed doing it."
Runner Simone Young-Alls said she had donated tins, nappies and essential cupboard items.
"It's something that's different but also a really great thing to do. Do our little bit to help and all the donations go to help people out there who are struggling," she said.
The recent cost of living crisis had seen an increase on the reliance of their foodbanks, Mr Hardy said.
"You might never meet anyone who uses a foodbank, but actually the thought of you donating £10, or donating a tin of food, goes a long way to helping somebody out of their circumstances that they're in," he added.
