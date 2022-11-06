WWI: Young Sheffield solider finally buried after death in battle
A young soldier who died during World War One has been buried just yards from where his remains were found.
Private Herbert Greaves, from Sheffield, was killed near Arras, France, during a battle on 15 May 1917.
The 28-year-old's remains were found in 2019 during maintenance work close to a military cemetery.
On Thursday, he was buried with full military honours at Heninel Communal Cemetery Extension.
Grandson David Dickson said he was "elated" at the chance discovery, meaning his grandfather could finally be laid to rest.
Pte Greaves served with 6th Battalion The King's Own Yorkshire Light Infantry and his remains were discovered under a footpath outside the cemetery, in 2019.
He is thought to have been injured and died, before being taken to the cemetery.
However, in the confusion of war he was never properly buried.
Born in Walkley in Sheffield in 1889, Pte Greaves was married to Jane, they had two children - a son and a daughter - also called Herbert and Jane.
He joined The King's Own Yorkshire Light Infantry following the outbreak of World War One.
During a ceremony at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission's Arras cemetery, his coffin was carried by soldiers from 5th Battalion The Rifles.
One of his three surviving grandchildren attended the service on behalf of the family.
"When our son read out the email to say they had actually discovered the remains of our grandfather, it was quite emotional," Mr Dickson said.
A DNA test confirmed the connection, and a photo of their grandfather allowed them to put "a face to a name"
Rosie Barron, from the MOD's Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre (JCCC) which organised the service, said: "He now rests amongst his comrades and his story is complete."
