Doncaster Council awarded funds to plant mini-forests at primary schools
- Published
Tiny forests will be planted at South Yorkshire primary schools after the government awarded £140,000 in funding.
Small areas of woodland will sprout up at seven sites in Doncaster after the city council secured the money.
Tiny forests are small plots of fast-growing woodland, planted in built-up areas where access to nature is most needed.
Doncaster Council will work with environmental charity Earthwatch to plant the trees.
It was awarded the grant by the Forestry Commission, a government department that supports the growth of woodlands across the country, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Tiny forests have already been planted at Doncaster's Saltersgate Infant School in March 2021 and Askern Littlemoor Infant Academy in March last year.
'Incredible impact'
The new forests will be created in the tree-planting season, which runs from October to March, to allow for roots to get established in the ground while trees are dormant.
Mark Houlbrook, cabinet member for sustainability and waste at the council, said: "I am absolutely delighted that the council has received this funding on the back of being awarded over £200,000 as part of the Emergency Tree Fund. This funding will allow us to take further action to immediately help the local environment, by planting tiny forests at seven school sites.
"Working with schools and children across the city, we have the opportunity to work with the next generations of Doncaster, better connecting them with nature and helping them to understand the importance of tackling climate change and helping the plants, birds and insects threatened by our changing environment.
"The planting of tiny forests will have an incredible impact on both the local environment and the local wildlife and I look forward to seeing them all come to life."
Doncaster Council asked anyone who is planting trees to record their activity on the Tree Register.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.