Man charged with murder over FedEx stabbing
- Published
A man has been charged with murder following the stabbing of a man at a FedEx warehouse.
Police were called to the centre in Hellaby, Rotherham, on Wednesday morning after reports of a disturbance.
Philip Woodcock, 60, was found with critical injuries and died at the scene.
Ronald Sekanjako, 48, of Bellhouse Road, Sheffield, has been charged with his murder and is due to appear before magistrates in Sheffield later.
He is also charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.
South Yorkshire Police said a post-mortem examination concluded Mr Woodcock died as a result of stab wounds.
A second man suffered minor injuries and did not need medical treatment.
