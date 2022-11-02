Sheffield: Dog shot dead in street after owner attacked
Police shot dead a dog in the street after it attacked its owner and went on the loose, prompting nearby schools to keep pupils inside.
The woman was "severely bitten" on the arm in the Fox Lane area of Sheffield at about 14:00 GMT on Tuesday.
Officers said the dog ran off towards Thornbridge Close and that schools were advised to keep pupils indoors.
Police said the dog was a "potential risk to public safety" and it was destroyed to "protect the public".
The woman was taken to hospital with serious arm injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
South Yorkshire Police said officers were investigating to see if any offences had been committed.
