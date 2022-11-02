South Yorkshire: Fire service concern over ‘cost of living’ fires
Firefighters are warning people not to use makeshift methods to heat their homes amid energy price rises.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (SYFR) said it had dealt with recent incidents where residents had resorted to burning "inappropriate and potentially toxic materials to warm their homes".
One case saw a person suffer carbon monoxide poisoning after burning coal in a tin bucket in their living room.
The brigade called the recent pattern of unsafe heating "concerning".
SYFR told residents to take extra care when using log burners and electric blankets and asked for people not to use tin buckets or small gas cylinders as heating methods for homes.
Firefighters also told people in the county to make sure they have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.
Area manager Matt Gillatt, head of the joint police and fire community safety department, said: "We know times are tough for lots of people right now, but the pattern we are seeing around unsafe heating in homes is concerning.
"Our ask is that people ensure they save safely."
SYFR said anyone in rented or council homes should be provided with a carbon monoxide detector by their landlord and reminded all residents to "test and dust" smoke alarms regularly.
"Our figures show that there have been 791 instances in the last three years where a smoke alarm has sounded and given occupants early warning of a fire in their home," Mr Gillatt continued.
"There were 430 cases where smoke alarms weren't present or didn't work, and, needless to say, the fire damage was worse in these cases."
