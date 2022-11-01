Doncaster: Royal order to formalise town's city switch
Doncaster is due to be formally declared a city on Tuesday.
The former town was granted city status as part of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
The council then ran a public vote to decide on the new official name, with City of Doncaster being chosen by the majority of respondents.
No official celebrations will take place, though the council has said events to mark the change will take place in the future.
His Majesty's Crown Office is expected to issue the Letters Patent approving the change on Tuesday.
Doncaster was one of eight towns awarded city status earlier this year, after it had tried and failed on three previous occasions.
Tariq Shah, a Doncaster-based businessman, served on the board for the successful city status bid.
"It is a fantastic day for Doncaster," he said.
Mr Shah said while city status does not bring any extra cash it would put it on the map.
"It was a recognition of what we've already done, but more importantly it is a recognition of what we've got the potential to do in the future."
Dan Fell from Doncaster Chamber of Commerce said city status would help with inward investment and attracting the biggest names in entertainment.
"Plus, I think it gives us a better seat at the table with national government when we are arguing the case for funds," he added.
About 12,500 people took part in a public poll to choose the city's name, with City of Doncaster chosen by 62% of them.
