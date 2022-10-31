Sheffield school roof at risk of collapse to be replaced
- Published
A school roof, covering a classroom, is at risk of complete failure and needs replacing at a cost of more than £500,000, a council report says.
Sheffield City Council officers said the roof of a 1960s extension block at Abbey Lane Primary School in Woodseats had exceeded its 30-year lifespan.
They said removing concrete roof planks would remove "the risk of collapse".
If councillors approve the work on 7 November, it is expected to be completed by August 2023.
The report to a finance sub-committee states that part of the roof contains Reinforced Aerated Autoclaved Concrete (RAAC) roof planks.
"The standing committee on structural safety issued an alert in May 2019 regarding the risks associated with this type of construction, including complete roof failure.
"The RAAC planks installed at Abbey Lane have now exceeded their estimated 30-year lifespan and investigative surveys have been carried out to determine the most appropriate action to take," the report states.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the £504,800 cost of the repairs would be funded by the Department for Education building condition allocation.
The work will include stripping the roof coverings and demolishing the planks. It will be re-roofed using material which will also help improve insulation.
Council officers said: "Removal and replacement of the RAAC plank system would eliminate all consequential risks of collapse."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.