Sheffield man who broke baby's arm jailed after appeal
A man who was given a two-year suspended sentence for breaking a baby's arm and ribs has been jailed after his sentence was deemed "unduly lenient".
Andrew Newton, 27, avoided jail after pleading guilty to child cruelty at Sheffield Crown Court in August.
The sentence was referred to the Court of Appeal by the Solicitor General.
Newton, from Sheffield, had his sentence increased to three years in prison.
The court heard that in October 2019, the 10-week-old boy, who cannot be identified, was found crying with a floppy arm by a relative.
He was taken to hospital and diagnosed with a break in his left arm and fractures to three of his ribs as well as a fracture to his right leg that was between two and four weeks old.
'gross error'
Ben Holt, for the Solicitor General, argued the sentencing judge had wrongly decided the level of harm caused to the infant.
"In the context of a ten-week-old child, or any child, these injuries should have been assessed as being serious physical harm," he said.
The barrister added: "Because of the error in terms of categorisation... the sentence in this case is one that can truly be described as a gross error and unduly lenient."
Gurdial Singh, for Newton, said the original judge's sentencing was meticulous and careful and that the Court of Appeal should not interfere.
He added that while the injuries caused to the infant were serious they did not automatically require the most serious categorisation.
The court was later told that Newton had shown remorse and that the sentencing judge found he had a "realistic prospect of rehabilitation".
The Court of Appeal heard Newton was assessed as having significant difficulties with communication and comprehension.
Lady Justice Carr, sitting with Mrs Justice McGowan and Mrs Justice Tipples, increased the sentence after taking mitigation and Newton's guilty plea into account.
She said: "It is clear to us that the judge thought long and hard about the sentencing exercise but we do consider he was wrong to place harm in category two of the guideline."
The judge continued: "Whilst the baby made a full and apparently uncomplicated recovery, his physical injuries were, on any view, serious."
"The sentence imposed by the judge of two years was not only lenient but unduly so," Lady Justice Carr concluded.
