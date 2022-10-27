Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Airport threatened with closure voted UK's best
An airport set to close for being "financially unviable" according to its owners has been voted the UK's number one by travellers.
Owners Peel Group said Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) would be wound down from the end of this month as it was not profitable.
The airport was praised by customers for short queues, friendly staff and "faultless service" for the fourth time in a row, according to a Which? report.
Peel has been contacted for comment.
The closure-threatened site beat other small airports including Exeter, Liverpool John Lennon and London City with a customer score of 85%.
The score is based on a combination of overall satisfaction and how likely respondents are to recommend the airport, consumer group Which? said.
Almost 7,500 customers were asked to rate their experience over the last two years at UK airports, ranging from check-in queue times to the amount of shops.
DSA scooped five-star ratings for queues through security and at baggage reclaim, as well as for seating and toilet facilities. One person said it was "how air travel should be".
It scored two stars for the range of shops and three stars for the price of goods, Which? added.
However, the airport is set to close imminently after Peel announced aviation activities were stopping.
On Wednesday, Doncaster's mayor Ros Jones instructed the council to begin legal action against Peel to prevent the removal of critical assets.
She said there had been a credible offer put forward to Peel to purchase the site.
