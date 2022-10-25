Darnall: Teenager injured as firework hits him in the face
- Published
A boy was hit in the face with a firework after he and his friends were chased by a group of teenagers.
The 14-year-old received hospital treatment for a cut to his eye after the incident in Darnall Community Park, Sheffield, on 9 October, police said.
The boy and his friends were approached by teenagers who then aimed fireworks at them at about 17:30 BST.
South Yorkshire Police have asked anyone with information about the assault to contact them.
A force spokesperson said: "The teenagers began chasing the group and aiming them directly towards them. One of these fireworks has hit the victim in the face, resulting in a cut to his eye and swelling, which required hospital treatment."
Police described the group as being of an Eastern European background and wearing tracksuits.
