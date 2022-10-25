Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Ministers urged to intervene
- Published
The government has just hours to intervene to stop Doncaster Sheffield Airport from closing, ministers have been told.
Owner Peel said last month operations would wind down from the end of October as it was not financially viable.
Labour MPs accused the government of not doing enough and said ministers had not met with South Yorkshire leaders.
Transport minister Katherine Fletcher said the government had held talks with Peel multiple times.
Stephanie Peacock, Labour MP for Barnsley East, told the Commons the airport was a valuable regional economic asset and "thousands of jobs" depended on it.
"Despite Peel Group announcing its closure, local leaders have made every effort to work with the group and to work with the government to secure the airport's future," she said.
Speaking on Monday evening, she said investors needed certainty in the next 24 hours.
"It is now imperative that ministers step up, take action and use their powers to do everything that they can to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport," she said.
Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh, Labour MP for Sheffield Heeley, said the government had refused to meet South Yorkshire's Mayor Oliver Coppard and other regional leaders.
"It is truly a slap in the face to the hundreds of people whose jobs currently hang in the balance," she said.
Ms Fletcher said ministers had met with the airport owners and they were "open to meet with potential investors".
"The implication that we are not doing everything to find a solution for regional airports that we recognise are incredibly important is not a correct one," she added.
"What we need is for Peel Group to sit down with the commercial people and that is what they have promised to do when they sat down with the aviation minister on October 19."
The Conservative MP for Don Valley Nick Fletcher criticised South Yorkshire's Mayoral Combined Authority, which had been "sadly lacking for over three years".
Mr Fletcher said: "If the combined authority had done their job properly we would not be sat in this position now."
A number of Labour MPs also urged the government to use the Civil Contingencies Act to buy the airport, but the minister said that was for "absolute emergencies only".
