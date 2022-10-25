Barnsley College offers help to new business ventures

Andrew Deniff, Toby Perkins MP and Yiannis Koursis, Principal of Barnsley College, at the opening of Barnsley College Business CentreAndrew Barton
At the reopening of the Business Centre, Toby Perkins MP (centre) said the college played a vital role in the community

A South Yorkshire college has launched a scheme to help people who want to start their own business.

Barnsley College has invited people to use facilities at its newly refurnished Business Centre free of charge.

The small businesses would receive tailored support and guidance from the Chamber of Commerce, officials said.

Yiannis Koursis, Principal of Barnsley College, said: "We want businesses to find a home at the college, to grow with us."

Mr Koursis said start-up businesses using the college would be asked to support the development of its students by offering them employment-related activities.

Barnsley College
The Principal of Barnsley College, Yiannis Koursis, said the college wanted to support the growth of new businesses in the area

He said new business ventures would be offered the use of five incubation pods in the college's Business Centre, which was reopened last week.

He said the pods would be offered free of charge alongside "a raft of support, providing start-ups have the appetite to develop and grow".

The Business Centre is part of the College's SciTech Digital Innovation hub which was opened by the Rt Hon Nadhim Zahawi MP in October 2021.

Barnsley College
Nadhim Zahawi MP opened the college's SciTech Digital Innovation hub in October 2021

Opening the centre, Toby Perkins MP said he was eager to celebrate "the vital role colleges play across their community".

"Labour believes in a collaborative approach for the skills sector and it is great to see an example of this working well, with the launch of the Business Centre," he added.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics