Barnsley College offers help to new business ventures
A South Yorkshire college has launched a scheme to help people who want to start their own business.
Barnsley College has invited people to use facilities at its newly refurnished Business Centre free of charge.
The small businesses would receive tailored support and guidance from the Chamber of Commerce, officials said.
Yiannis Koursis, Principal of Barnsley College, said: "We want businesses to find a home at the college, to grow with us."
Mr Koursis said start-up businesses using the college would be asked to support the development of its students by offering them employment-related activities.
He said new business ventures would be offered the use of five incubation pods in the college's Business Centre, which was reopened last week.
He said the pods would be offered free of charge alongside "a raft of support, providing start-ups have the appetite to develop and grow".
The Business Centre is part of the College's SciTech Digital Innovation hub which was opened by the Rt Hon Nadhim Zahawi MP in October 2021.
Opening the centre, Toby Perkins MP said he was eager to celebrate "the vital role colleges play across their community".
"Labour believes in a collaborative approach for the skills sector and it is great to see an example of this working well, with the launch of the Business Centre," he added.
