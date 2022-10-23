Three-year-old boy hit by car in Doncaster seriously hurt
A three-year-old boy has been seriously injured after being hit by a car.
The child was on Church Road in the Stainforth area of Doncaster when he was struck by a white Seat Mii at about 12:50 BST on Saturday.
South Yorkshire Police said he was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he remains in a stable condition.
Officers want to hear from witnesses, or anyone who may have been driving past and have dashcam footage.
