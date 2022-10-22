Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Hundreds march against closure
Hundreds of people have joined a march in an attempt to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport from closure.
Owners Peel have agreed to meet with potential investors but said it will continue its plan to wind down the airport from 31 October.
Earlier this month, an offer of public money to keep the airport operating into 2023 was rejected.
GMB organiser Sarah Barnes said there was a chance the airport could be saved if "Peel did the right thing".
Workers, union officials, Doncaster MPs and members of the public joined the demonstration culminating in a rally outside the airport.
Ms Barnes said: "There's a genuine chance we can save our amazing airport, if Peel decides to do the right thing.
"If they won't, we need the Government to step in and use the powers and influence they have."
Last week, airport workers went Parliament to hand in a 100,00 strong petition in their fight to save the site.
The demonstrations follow a refusal by the airport's owner to accept an offer of £7m from South Yorkshire's political leaders to temporarily keep the airport going.
Ms Barnes said: "The only reason they've turned it down is they think they can make more cash closing their airport and flogging the site for housing.
"That is not good for the people of South Yorkshire and we cannot let them get away with it."
Peel has previously said it has worked "tirelessly" to secure the airport's future.
They said closure was due to a "fundamental lack of financial viability".
