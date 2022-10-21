Barnsley: Men appear at Old Bailey on hand grenade charges
Two men from South Yorkshire have appeared at the Old Bailey accused of attempting to acquire hand grenades.
Jack Downend and Richard Jawadnass are charged with attempting to obtain two fragmentation grenades with intent to endanger life.
The men, both aged 21 and from Barnsley, appeared via video-link from prison in Leeds.
According to the charge, the men tried to "unlawfully and maliciously acquire" the grenades on or before 27 July.
A provisional date for a trial at Leeds Crown Court before a High Court judge has been scheduled for 24 April.
Both men were remanded ahead of a plea and case management hearing on 27 January.
