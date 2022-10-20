Doncaster school arsonists hunted by police
- Published
Five people are being hunted by police following a suspected arson attack on a disused school.
The fire at the former Danum Academy, on Leger Way, Intake, Doncaster, on 3 October caused thousands of pounds worth of damage.
South Yorkshire Police said nobody was in the building but the fire could have had "devastating consequences".
The force has appealed for anyone with any information about the incident to come forward.
PC Matt Hubbard said: "Enquiries so far have suggested that possibly five people ran away from the scene at the time and we're now appealing for anyone who may have seen them or has any information to get in touch."
