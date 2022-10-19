Barnsley paedophile to jet off on holiday before sentencing
A paedophile who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two girls has been allowed to jet off on holiday to Greece before being sentenced.
Matthew Thompson, 48, is set to fly to Kos for a week-long break despite facing a possible jail term.
Thompson, from Barnsley, admitted 10 offences, including sexual assault and taking indecent images of a child.
Judge Jonathan Gibson said despite his pleas he would not revoke bail ahead of sentencing on 18 November.
After Thompson pleaded guilty to the offences at Bradford Crown Court on Wednesday, his barrister, Gillian Batts, said her client had a pre-booked holiday to Kos which he would like to go on.
Ms Batts said he was due to fly out on Thursday and return on 27 October and suggested he could "sign on" with Barnsley police the day after he arrived back.
She told the court she had advised her client he would also need to sign on as a sex offender with the police before going away.
Following the application, Judge Gibson told Thompson: "You've pleaded guilty and you will of course get proper credit for your guilty pleas in due course when you're sentenced.
"You've been on bail and I'm not going to revoke your bail simply because you have entered honest pleas."
The judge said he was making it a condition of Thompson's bail that he reported to Barnsley police on October 28 to show he had returned to the UK.
