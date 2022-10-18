South Yorkshire energy fund: People asked to donate rebates
People who can afford it are being asked to donate their energy rebates into a fund for those struggling through the crisis in South Yorkshire.
The South Yorkshire Cost of Living Fund was launched by Mayor Oliver Coppard and the head of the South Yorkshire Community Foundation Ruth Willis.
It has already raised more than £14,000 to help community groups alleviate the impact of the rising cost of living.
Mr Coppard donated a personal £400 to the fund earlier.
He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "As we head into winter, I know just how many people in South Yorkshire are worrying about feeding their families or heating their homes.
"Our communities shouldn't have to face those challenges alone."
People who can and want to are asked to donate their energy rebates or other spare money to the cause.
The fund is follow-on from a similar Sheffield scheme which has so far gained nearly £5,000 in donations, plus £20,000 from the city council.
Ms Willis said: "Cost of living is affecting many people in our region through increases in food prices, fuel poverty and energy bills.
"We hope that the donations made will strike a chord with people who want to help their local community by directing their energy bill rebate to those who need it."
