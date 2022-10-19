Doncaster to offer bikes on prescription to boost health
- Published
A city is to offer "bikes on prescription" in an attempt to improve people's health.
Doncaster is piloting an Active Travel Social Prescribing scheme with a grant of £665,000 from the Department for Transport.
The scheme will offer cycle lessons and bike loans alongside support to help people to join walking groups and use parks and open spaces.
It will be launched in Balby, before being rolled out to other areas.
The plan aims to reduce the number of doctors' appointments and people's reliance on medication.
A council report says "Social Prescribing seeks to address people's needs in a holistic way".
"It also aims to support individuals to take greater control of their own health and wellbeing," the report says.
"Active Travel Social Prescribing aims to reduce health inequality and make active lifestyles more attractive to people by offering free-to-access cycling and walking activities such as walking groups, free bike loans and cycle training."
Doncaster was chosen for the pilot due to it already having active travel schemes active and "clear evidence of economic and health inequalities", the report adds.
Woodfield Park would host the project and the report said it aimed to teach up to 500 people how to ride a bike as well as providing around 400 bicycles on loan, including specially adapted ones for use by people with disabilities.
The scheme is due to be discussed by the council's cabinet on Wednesday.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.