Doncaster: Jack Willis lay dead for hours in A&E toilets, inquest hears
Opportunities were missed to find the body of a man who died in a hospital A&E's toilets, a coroner has said.
Jack Willis, 31, died of natural causes in March while at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, an inquest has heard.
His body was found by cleaners almost six hours after he arrived at the hospital, coroner Louise Slater said.
Regular cleaning checks had not been carried out while Mr Willis lay dead in a cubicle, but it was likely he would have still died, the inquest found.
Mr Willis had arrived at the hospital in a taxi from his home in Doncaster shortly before 09:30 GMT on 7 March.
He did not check in with staff, but instead sat in the waiting area for five minutes before going into the toilet.
His body was found in the toilet cubicle at about 15:10 GMT by cleaners who were carrying out an inspection for the first time since around 06:00 that morning.
'Sudden death'
Giving evidence, James Lowe, facilities lead at the hospital, said staff had been too busy to carry out planned visual checks of the toilets at 10:00 GMT and 12:00 GMT.
A full clean which was supposed to take place at 14:00 GMT did not take place until more than an hour later than planned, he added.
Coroner Ms Slater said: "Had the cleaning been carried out as indicated, I do find it is likely he would have been discovered earlier that day.
"However, I do find, with the sudden nature of Mr Willis's death, that it would have been unlikely to change the outcome, but would have brought comfort to the family," she added.
Pathologist Prof Kim Suvarna, who examined Mr Willis's body after his death, said he believed he had died from alcoholic cardiomyopathy following years of alcoholism, which Ms Slater accepted as his cause of death.
Mr Willis, who had a history of drinking, was also obese, which was likely to have contributed to his death, Mr Suvarna added.
Recording a narrative verdict, Ms Slater said Mr Willis had died from natural causes.
