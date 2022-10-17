Sheffield: City's £8.3m cash boost from Women's Euro 2022
Sheffield's role as a host city for the Uefa Women's Euro 2022 tournament generated £8.3m for the city's economy, a study has shown.
Sheffield hosted the semi-final, which saw England beat Sweden 4-0 at Bramall Lane, and three group C fixtures.
Councillor Martin Smith said the cash boost gave "eight million reasons" to those questioning staging the games.
He said hosting matches had meant Sheffield had been seen on television screens "across the world".
A study commissioned by The FA, Uefa and UK Sport to measure the impact of the tournament showed that as well as Sheffield benefiting from a multi-million pound boost to the local economy, the competition also generated £81m across cities nationally.
In Sheffield, every city centre hotel room was booked ahead of England's sold-out Euro 2022 semi-final, according to Sheffield Business Improvement District.
Councillor Smith, chair of the authority's economic development and skills committee, said: "When we bid for events like Uefa Women's Euro, we're making a huge commitment on behalf of the city and some people wonder why we do it.
"Well, here are eight million reasons, and that's on top of the many other benefits we've all seen first-hand over the summer."
Mr Smith said the city had helped to "excite and inspire" world-class sporting events held in local stadiums.
"We couldn't be happier or prouder to have been a part of this and achieving such a significant boost to our local economy, more than double what we had hoped for, makes it even sweeter," he added.
During the tournament, three new attendance records were set at fixtures in Sheffield: the highest attendance for a non-host nation fixture - twice - and the highest ever semi-final attendance in the history of the Uefa Women's Euro tournament.
Bev Ward, Host City Lead at The FA, said: "Sheffield was an incredible host across its four games, welcoming fans not only from the UK and Europe, but from across the world.
"They also led the way with over 10,000 fans taking part in Fan Walks through the city centre, creating a carnival atmosphere and entertaining with residents on match days."
The England squad included three South Yorkshire players: Millie Bright, Ellie Roebuck and Bethany England.
